How will layoffs at WHO impact the fight against air pollution?

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The United States and other countries are cutting humanitarian funding, with consequences for millions of people around the world.

1 minute

Claire-Marie Dikanska

In this mini-video series, we look at the real-world impact of these budget cuts.

One area at risk is the global fight against air pollution and efforts to reduce its impact on public health. This is the job of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The organisation is losing some 2,000 staff or one quarter of its workforce.