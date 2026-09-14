How will layoffs at WHO impact the fight against air pollution?
The United States and other countries are cutting humanitarian funding, with consequences for millions of people around the world.
In this mini-video series, we look at the real-world impact of these budget cuts.
One area at risk is the global fight against air pollution and efforts to reduce its impact on public health. This is the job of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The organisation is losing some 2,000 staff or one quarter of its workforce.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.