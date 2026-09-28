New US ambassador takes up UN Geneva post

The United States embassy in Geneva. In recent years, International Geneva has suffered greatly from the disengagement of the US. Keystone-SDA

The United States has a new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, nearly two years after Donald Trump began his second presidency. Todd Steggerda presented his credentials to UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya on Monday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l’ONU à Genève Original Read more: Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l’ONU à Genève

Steggerda, a lawyer and former military pilot, has made clear that he has come to Geneva to ensure that international organisations better reflect US interests. He arrived in Geneva one week ago and was previously in charge of government investigations for a major international law firm.

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In the coming days, he will meet with a number of counterparts for bilateral discussions.

The US continues to boycott the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council and, for the first time, has refused to take part in the council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of other countries.

However, Washington remains active behind the scenes. They are closely monitoring certain UN agencies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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