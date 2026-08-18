Pushback on human rights: defenders speak out
UN investigations have documented war crimes in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. So why is no one being held accountable?
Inside Geneva
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Why do some political leaders talk about human rights as though they were an optional nuisance?
In this episode of our ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast, we speak with Phil Lynch and Pooja Patel from the International Service for Human Rights. We discuss impunity, scapegoating, funding cuts, standing up for our rights and much more.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
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