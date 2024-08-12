Seventy-five years of the Geneva Conventions in pictures
A look through the decades at the Geneva Conventions, which, when they were adopted in 1949, were a continuation of earlier provisions of international humanitarian law.
A look through the decades at the Geneva Conventions, which, when they were adopted in 1949, were a continuation of earlier provisions of international humanitarian law.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.