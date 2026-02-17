Second round of talks between the US and Iran kick off in Geneva

Start of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva Keystone-SDA

The United States and Iran have begun their second round of indirect talks in a few weeks in Geneva. On Tuesday morning, the two delegations arrived at the residence of the Omani ambassador to the UN in Cologny.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Début des pourparlers indirects entre Etats-Unis et Iran à Genève Original Read more: Début des pourparlers indirects entre Etats-Unis et Iran à Genève

Oman is acting as the facilitator of the talks, which are focused on Iran’s nuclear programme. The start of talks was announced by official Iranian agencies.

On Monday night, US President Donald Trump stepped up the pressure on Tehran. He warned Iranian authorities of consequences if no agreement was reached.

His envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are to try to obtain commitments from Iran regarding its stockpile of enriched uranium. Israel not only wants these substances to be moved to another country, but also wants any infrastructure that could produce them to be dismantled.

On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is hoping for a rapid arrangement, in particular to achieve a lifting of US sanctions in exchange. He is expected to provide some initial answers this afternoon in a speech to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

