Dozens of states seeking better protection for victims of conflict

States that took part in recent IHL discussions said they were "concerned about persistent violations of IHL". Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In recent consultations, more than 130 states stressed the importance of honouring international humanitarian law (IHL), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in Geneva on Thursday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des Etats veulent mieux protéger les victimes de guerre Original Read more: Des Etats veulent mieux protéger les victimes de guerre

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last year, six countries launched a two-year global initiative to strengthen IHL. In an interim report, the ICRC noted that those who subsequently took part in the discussions said they were “concerned about persistent violations of IHL”.

They reaffirmed that IHL is the “only possible way” to deal with the suffering caused by conflicts. They admitted that if they were to abandon the protective framework provided by IHL, they would only “increase impunity” for those responsible for violations.

The participating states, including Switzerland, also added that they have an individual and collective responsibility to ensure that IHL is honoured by each and every one of them. They endorsed a request, made by ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric when the initiative was launched, to make this issue a major political undertaking. But IHL must not be “politicised”, the ICRC chief pointed out in the report.

More

More International Geneva Humanitarian law: bleak headlines, but not all bad news This content was published on International humanitarian law is supposed to protect people in times of war. As is clear from the news, it’s often ignored. Read more: Humanitarian law: bleak headlines, but not all bad news

The states added that efforts and resources must be invested in the practical application of this commitment at all levels, especially in discussions and national legislation.

Support from dozens of states

States must themselves respond to violations of IHL at home. They believe that national systems must allow for the investigation, prosecution and punishment of those who perpetrate abuses, the report stated.

Consultations will continue in seven working groups. Switzerland co-chairs the working group on IHL and new technologies. Spoljaric reiterated that the Geneva Conventions remain “robust” and “relevant” in the face of cyber-warfare.

+ The challenge of proving genocide

In addition, she said, “there is an urgent need to safeguard public infrastructures” such as hospitals, which are often targeted in conflicts. The states are also examining the possibilities for IHL to contribute to reconciliation and peace.

Switzerland was not one of the six countries that launched the initiative, but was quick to join in, as were the 85 or so countries that now support it. A high-level meeting is planned in a year’s time at the end of the discussions.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories