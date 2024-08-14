Sudan: everything you need to know about the negotiations

United States special envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello told journalists on Monday that he had “not given up hope” that the Sudanese army would come to the negotiating table in Geneva. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Negotiations on Sudan take place in Geneva on Wednesday. Led by the United States and co-organised by Switzerland, the talks aim to achieve a ceasefire agreement after 16 months of conflict. But doubts persist as to whether representatives of the two opposing camps will attend.

An announcement followed by radio silence

At the end of July, the US authorities made an official announcement that the Sudanese peace talks would be held in Switzerland and co-hosted by Saudi Arabia. However, since then very few details have filtered down to the press about the venue, the chances of success or even whether the parties involved in the conflict will be present.

As the negotiations get underway on Wednesday, a clearer picture is emerging. Here are the key points.

What is happening in Sudan?

In April 2023, the country plunged into a violent civil war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by the former deputy of al-Burhan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The military orchestrated a coup in 2019, putting an end to 30 years of autocratic rule. A transitional government was then put in place, but the country returned to the hands of a military council in 2021. The two generals were part of the council but ended up clashing.

Both are now seeking power and are hoping to get their hands on the country’s resources, which includes gold and oil.

Over the last 16 months, tens of thousands of Sudanese have been killed and almost 11 million people have been displaced. According to the United Nations (UN), more than two million people have fled the country.

Humanitarian aid is only trickling in. Access is severely restricted, and funding is scarce. The country is in the midst of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. It is also one of the most neglected, according to the UN’s humanitarian agencies, which are criticising the international community for its inaction. Some 25 million people, more than half of the country’s population, need aid.

At a press conference at the Palais des Nations on Tuesday, several UN representatives described the horrors that Sudanese civilians endure on a daily basis. Children were also said to be victims of bombs, hunger, and sexual violence.

What are the negotiations about?

The talks began on Wednesday in a secret location in Geneva. The focus is on a possible ceasefire and improved humanitarian access.

The talks are being led by the US with the support of Switzerland and Saudi Arabia. The US government cited humanitarian reasons for its continued participation, which follows previous rounds of unsuccessful negotiations held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Geneva talks could last up to ten days, and a second round could follow at a later date.

Why are the talks held in Switzerland?

Switzerland has a great deal of experience in hosting peace negotiations in large part due to its neutrality. The country could also offer contributions on humanitarian issues, said Tom Perriello, the United States special envoy for Sudan, at a press conference in Geneva on Monday.

The proximity of the United Nations in Geneva, from where humanitarian aid is coordinated, is most likely another factor. In July, representatives of the RSF and the Sudanese army travelled to Geneva at the invitation of the UN envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra.

However, the two parties did not meet face-to-face during the discussions on humanitarian aid and civilian protection.

Who will take part?

This question remains unanswered. It is currently unclear whether the two sides will travel to Switzerland for the talks.

Last week, the Sudanese army indicated that it did not want to take part in this round of negotiations, making its attendance conditional on the RSF withdrawing from the towns under their control. It is also contesting the presence of the United Arab Emirates as observers and the new negotiating format that deviates from the one that has, until now, been led by Saudi Arabia.

“We have not given up hope that it [Sudanese army] will attend the talks,” said Perriello, who added that the Geneva talks will be “an extension” of the Saudi talks.

The RSF have pledged to take part in the Geneva negotiations. However, as of Monday afternoon their representatives had yet to arrive in Switzerland, said the American envoy.

The talks are expected to take place even in the absence of one of the parties, although Perriello acknowledged that these would then become technical discussions rather than formal mediation, complicating concrete progress towards a ceasefire.

Other participants include the UN and the African Union, who are expected to be present as observers, as are Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

What results can we expect?

The stated objectives are to reach a ceasefire plan and to improve access for humanitarian aid.

“It is unlikely that we will resolve all the problems this week,” said Perriello.

Interviewed last week by RTSExternal link, Marc Lavergne, Emeritus director of research at the CNRS, said that “it is a positive signal to see the United States finally throwing its weight behind the issue,” but questioned whether this would be enough. “The situation is extremely complex and so far none of the initiatives to get the protagonists to sit around the same table have succeeded,” he added.

According to him, this conflict is particularly difficult to resolve, because it is “a war of interests” in which both sides are seeking to capture Sudan’s wealth. “I think that diplomats are somewhat helpless when faced with this kind of problem,” Lavergne said.

However, the goal of the talks is not to resolve the political conflict. The African Union has the lead in that issue as well as the support of the US government, said Perriello. He added that it was up to the people of Sudan, not the generals, to settle this aspect.

