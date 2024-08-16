Sudan to open border with Chad to allow in humanitarian aid

Over ten million people have been displaced by fighting and bombing in Sudan over the past 16 months. EPA/STR

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

As peace talks continue in Geneva, Sudan has said it will open the Adre crossing on its border with Chad to allow in humanitarian aid for a period of three months.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sudan kündigt Öffnung von Grenzübergang für humanitäre Hilfe an Original Read more: Sudan kündigt Öffnung von Grenzübergang für humanitäre Hilfe an

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The move was announced on Thursday on the platform X by the the governing council of de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan. Adre is the largest border town in eastern Chad.

Sudan has been in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis for 16 months, since the start of a violent power struggle between al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The country is facing famine, while over ten million people have been displaced by the fighting and bombing.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 25 million people in Sudan – a good half of the population – are acutely threatened by hunger.

Aid organisations have been calling for months on the conflict parties to provide access to those in need. Particularly in the Darfur region, aid supplies can only arrive via Chad.

+ All you need to know about the Sudan peace talks in Geneva

Meanwhile US-led talks are currently underway in Switzerland in an effort to resolve the crisis. The aim is to achieve a ceasefire in order to get more humanitarian aid into the country. However, the army led by al-Burhan has not sent a representative.

According to the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with al-Burhan on Wednesday evening (local time), and emphasised the need to participate in the talks and to bring an end to the conflict.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.