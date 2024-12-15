Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
International Geneva

Swiss diplomat Schraner Burgener bids for UN high commissioner for refugees

Secretary of State Schraner Burgener nominated for UN high commissioner.
Secretary of State Schraner Burgener nominated for UN high commissioner. Keystone-SDA
Swiss diplomat Schraner Burgener bids for UN high commissioner for refugees
Swiss diplomat and State Secretary for Migration Christine Schraner Burgener wants to become the next United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees.

Switzerland backs the 61-year-old’s bid, the foreign ministry confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday, following reports in various media outlets.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is pivotal in shaping global refugee policy. It’s also the largest UN agency in Geneva. The High Commissioner role will be vacant at the end of 2025, as the current holder, Italian Filippo Grandi, completes his term.

Election in one year

The election for the new High Commissioner is set for the end of 2025, with German MP Niels Annen among the known candidates.

More

The UNHCR is a key partner for Switzerland in executing its foreign policy, said the Swiss foreign ministry. Switzerland notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the candidacy in early December.

Schraner Burgener has served as state secretary for migration since 2022. She will step down at the end of this year, at her own request, to join the foreign ministry.

Experienced diplomat

Under her leadership, the number of forced removals has risen and violence prevention in federal asylum seeker centres has improved. During her tenure, Switzerland faced its largest wave of migrants since the Second World War, with over 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion.

Schraner Burgener is an experienced diplomat, having served as the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar and as the Swiss ambassador to Thailand and Germany.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

