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Switzerland calls for investigations into alleged abuses in Middle East

Switzerland calls for independent investigations in the Middle East
Switzerland calls for independent investigations in the Middle East Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has called for independent investigations following reports of torture and sexual violence in detention, as well as attacks on civilians in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Iran.

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Switzerland calls for investigations into alleged abuses in Middle East
Listening: Switzerland calls for investigations into alleged abuses in Middle East
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Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Switzerland’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Thomas Gürber, expressed the country’s “concern”.

The reports are “alarming”, and those responsible must be held accountable, Gürber said.

The ambassador also urged the parties to the conflict to meet their obligations under international law. Gürber welcomed the reappointment of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, for a further four-year term, despite opposition from the United States and Russia.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR