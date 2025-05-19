The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
International Geneva

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO
Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on May 19, 2025. Keystone-SDA
Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO
Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Monday Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider called for a “strong WHO adapted to the challenges”.

The new financial package is in addition to Switzerland’s mandatory contribution to WHO’s regular budget.

At the start of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which runs until May 27, Baume-Schneider welcomed efforts by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to re-focus the health agency. The WHO boss intends to slash the number of internal departments from 76 to 34.

More

Geneva’s role as world health capital is being “put to the test” by economic and political tensions, Baume-Schneider said.

“We need a strong, agile and effective WHO,” she added.

On a more positive note, Baume-Schneider highlighted the expected “historic” validation on Tuesday of a global pandemic treaty.

More

News

