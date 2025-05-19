Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

On Monday Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider called for a “strong WHO adapted to the challenges”.
The new financial package is in addition to Switzerland’s mandatory contribution to WHO’s regular budget.
At the start of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which runs until May 27, Baume-Schneider welcomed efforts by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to re-focus the health agency. The WHO boss intends to slash the number of internal departments from 76 to 34.
Donald Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) will leave a gaping hole in the budget of the Geneva-based health agency.
