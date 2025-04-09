Switzerland to cut UN development aid by CHF13 million

The Swiss government is cutting its contributions to United Nations (UN) development aid by about CHF13 million ($15 million) for 2025.

This means the government will now provide a total of CHF33.8 million, as announced on Wednesday.

In 2024, the core contribution was CHF47.28 million. Most of the funds for this year will go to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), while CHF2 million will be directed to the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), according to the statement.

The reduction in contributions is due to the cuts to the 2025 budget for international cooperation, which were decided by Parliament last December.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – also said that Switzerland aims to send a “clear signal in favour of long-term international cooperation” with its contributions.

The UNDP operates in 170 countries, bolstering the resilience of communities and institutions during crises, the Federal Council stated. Meanwhile, the UNCDF works to “ensure that the least developed countries and the most marginalised groups have access to financial services and investment capital.”

