Red Cross fears for civilians in Riyadh and Yemen attacks

The ICRC condemns the consequences of the attacks near Riyadh and in Yemen Keystone-SDA

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has condemned the impact on civilians of the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Le CICR dénonce les effets des attaques près de Riyad et au Yémen Original Read more: Le CICR dénonce les effets des attaques près de Riyad et au Yémen

العربية ar اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر تحذّر من تداعيات الهجمات على المدنيين في السعودية واليمن Read more: اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر تحذّر من تداعيات الهجمات على المدنيين في السعودية واليمن

On Tuesday in Geneva, she called on the parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population.

Attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Riyadh airport on Saturday left 13 people dead. According to Spoljaric, they highlight the “devastating” toll on civilians in the region.

In Yemen too, the number of people killed, those injured and the damage to infrastructure are rising at “an alarming rate”, added the ICRC president. She reiterates that the parties to the conflict must not target civilians or civilian sites, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

An escalation of the fighting would be “disastrous” for tens of millions of people, Spoljaric added. In Yemen, more than 210,000 people have been displaced by the violence in the space of a month.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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