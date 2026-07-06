The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss Diaspora
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
International Geneva

Swiss minister calls for ‘genuinely multi-stakeholder’ process in AI governance

The World AI Summit in Geneva will take place on 21 and 22 June 2027
The participation of everyone in AI, including developing countries, will be one of the issues on which Switzerland intends to focus in 2027 at the World Summit on AI in Geneva, the minister said. Keystone-SDA

AI governance must put people at the centre, Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti said in Geneva on Monday. Speaking on behalf of some 40 countries, Rösti announced that the next global AI summit, scheduled to take place in the same city, will be held June 21-22, 2027.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss minister calls for ‘genuinely multi-stakeholder’ process in AI governance
Listening: Swiss minister calls for ‘genuinely multi-stakeholder’ process in AI governance
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Freedom Online Coalition, chaired this year by Switzerland, is calling for genuinely multi-stakeholder processes, Rösti said during the first Global Dialogue on the Governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), hosted by the United Nations in Geneva and bringing together several thousand people from over 170 countries.

The United Nations must “lead by example in its own practices,” added the minister, who heads the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

More
Slogan showcase in Davos during the WEF

More

Swiss AI

The price of having a say on AI in Davos 

This content was published on At the World Economic Forum, small organisations struggle to make their voices heard in the debate on artificial intelligence. A report from Davos.

Read more: The price of having a say on AI in Davos 

This applies in particular to the way it operates, but also to collaborations relating to this technology. People must be at the centre, and AI must be “firmly rooted” in human rights, he said.

We must also recognise the threats, the minister said in his speech, including arbitrary surveillance, disinformation and the undermining of institutions.

The participation of everyone in AI, including developing countries, will be one of the issues on which Switzerland intends to focus in 2027 at the World Summit on AI in Geneva. The Alpine country also wants to better link regulatory processes, science, technology and practical applications. AI governance must be operational, Rösti said.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR