Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

Two individuals were killed in the attack. Keystone/Martial Trezzini

Two drivers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed by gunmen in Sudan on Thursday. Three other staff members were injured in the attack, the Geneva-based ICRC announced.

The team was on its way back from a mission in Layba in the south of Darfur, where it had been assessing the humanitarian situation of local communities suffering from armed violence, when the attack occurred.

In its statement, the ICRC called for the immediate protection of the civilian population, including humanitarian workers and medical staff, saying they must never be attacked.

Pierre Dorbes, the head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan, expressed his condolences to the relatives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Priority was given to supporting those affected by the tragedy and their families.

Decades-long Sudan presence

The ICRC has been active in Sudan since 1978. Since April 2023, its work on the ground has consisted of supplying hospitals in the conflict region with medical supplies. The ICRC works together with the Sudanese Red Crescent or independently.

+ “Situation deteriorating”: ICRC paints bleak picture for Sudan

The ICRC also helps families separated by the conflict in Sudan to contact their relatives. It also works with the local authorities to supply water.

In Sudan, the army of de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the militias of the ‘Rapid Support Forces’ of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo are engaged in combat. The conflict has triggered what is now the largest refugee crisis in the world.

Refugee crisis

According to the latest United Nations figures, over 8.6 million people have been displaced, including four million children. Two million people have fled to neighbouring countries, particularly Chad, South Sudan and Egypt.

Further figures from the United Nations show that 18 million people in Sudan are currently suffering from acute hunger. Of the country’s 49 million inhabitants, 25 million are in need of humanitarian aid this year.

At a donor conference that took place in Paris in mid-April, the German Foreign Minister warned of a “terrible famine” in the north-east African country. Switzerland pledged aid totalling CHF19 million ($20.9 million) at the conference.

Switzerland is working at multilateral level to promote peace, protect the civilian population, improve the humanitarian situation and find a political solution to the conflict. The conflict in Sudan broke out almost exactly one year ago.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

