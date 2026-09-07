UN agency’s mass layoffs leave developing countries struggling to repay debt
The United States and other countries are cutting humanitarian funding, with consequences for millions of people around the world.
In this video series, we look at the real-world impact of these budget cuts.
One area under pressure is the work that helps countries navigate the global economy, from rising prices and tariffs to mounting debt. This work is carried out by UNCTAD, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
The agency has warned that it is facing growing financial pressure and plans to lay off 70 of its 500 employees.
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