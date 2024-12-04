Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

UN appeals for more funds to assist 305 million people in need

UN emergency aid office expects 305 million people in need next year
Tom Fletcher, the UN’s new chief of humanitarian affairs, took office in November. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UN appeals for more funds to assist 305 million people in need
Listening: UN appeals for more funds to assist 305 million people in need

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that around 305 million people will need aid in 2025. This represents an increase of five million people compared to the previous year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UN is seeking around $47.4 billion (CHF41.7 billion) for 2025 to help people fleeing conflict and battling starvation. Despite the growing number of crises and conflicts, OCHA is unable to increase its planned aid activities for 2025. So far, only just over 40% of requested funds have been collected from donors this year.

While some countries need more aid, six no longer need any money at all from the global emergency aid plan, Geneva-based OCHA said on Wednesday.

+ Proposed Swiss cuts to international aid mean less for the needy

“In a world on fire, the most vulnerable are paying the highest price: children, women, people with disabilities and the poor,” said the new UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. “We need a new level of global solidarity.”

Not enough funds for Syria, Yemen and Chad

According to OCHA, food aid for Syria was cut this year due to a lack of funds. In Yemen, which has observed many cholera outbreaks, drinking water and sanitation is lacking, and in Chad not enough could be done to combat hunger. A lack of donations means that only 116 of the planned 180 million people can be reached.

+ War in Ukraine erodes European support for humanitarian disarmament

Among the humanitarian priorities for 2025, OCHA sees the greatest needs in Syria and neighbouring countries, as well as in Sudan. The Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, Ukraine and Myanmar will also remain the biggest crises for OCHA.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
364 Likes
249 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
108 Likes
64 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ChatGPT-related firm opens Zurich office

More

OpenAI to set up new office in Switzerland

This content was published on OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it intends to open an office in Zurich. The move is part of its European expansion plan, after setting up offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Dublin.

Read more: OpenAI to set up new office in Switzerland
OECD raises growth forecast for Swiss economy slightly

More

OECD raises growth forecast for Swiss economy

This content was published on The Swiss economy is growing slightly faster than expected, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Read more: OECD raises growth forecast for Swiss economy
The National Council cuts funding for Swiss aid abroad

More

Swiss parliament cuts foreign aid budget

This content was published on The House of Representatives on Wednesday cut the foreign aid budget by CHF250 million ($282 million) in favour of the army.

Read more: Swiss parliament cuts foreign aid budget
Farmers' movement emphasizes demands with protest in Bern

More

Swiss farmers protest over prices and bureaucracy

This content was published on Around 1,000 Swiss farmers took part in a protest action near Bern on Tuesday, calling for less administrative work, more planning security and fairer prices.

Read more: Swiss farmers protest over prices and bureaucracy
Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized Syrian army armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, 3, December 2024.

More

Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria

This content was published on The Swiss foreign ministry has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, it declared via the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Read more: Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria
Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday

More

Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday

This content was published on Swiss Black Friday revenues failed to live up to retail expectations. But sales throughout the week proved more successful.

Read more: Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR