UN Human Rights Council in Geneva calls for safeguards on AI

AI: Human Rights Council warns of threats Keystone-SDA

In its first resolution on the issue, the UN Human Rights Council warned on Tuesday in Geneva of the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr IA: le Conseil des droits de l’homme alerte sur les menaces Original Read more: IA: le Conseil des droits de l’homme alerte sur les menaces

The resolution, which was adopted by consensus, states that AI systems must comply with international law at every stage, from their manufacture to their use. Any application that fails to respect human rights should be banned.

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States are urged to consider the impact of AI on human rights when introducing legislative and regulatory frameworks. They must combat discrimination and other adverse effects. The resolution also adds that any decision involving AI must be overseen by a human being. Responsibilities must be clearly defined.

Another requirement is that all countries, including developing nations, should be able to take part in discussions on how AI is regulated. The issue will be discussed at the next Global Summit on AI, which is due to take place in Geneva in June.

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The resolution also calls for international collaboration to be strengthened and coherence between the various initiatives to be improved. Similarly, states, the UN and other stakeholders should champion digital public goods, particularly in terms of access to digital infrastructure.

The Council is due to discuss AI next June. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights will submit a report within a year.

In a second resolution, also discussed for the first time and adopted by consensus, the Council urged states to protect the human rights of women and girls in the context of digital technologies. Gender-based violence facilitated by these technologies must be prevented, it added.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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