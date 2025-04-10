No immediate US threat to ICRC funding

US funding for the ICRC is being maintained for the time being Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

United States funding of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is not under immediate threat, according to its director Pierre Krähenbühl.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le financement américain du CICR est maintenu pour l’instant Original Read more: Le financement américain du CICR est maintenu pour l’instant

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, the ICRC has taken preventive measures, including a hiring freeze.

The ICRC obtains US funding not through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been hit hard by US President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting measures, but through the US State Department, Krähenbühl told Le Temps. “Historically, we have always enjoyed bipartisan support, Democrat and Republican”.

+ Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland stand?

“But we don’t yet know what the current administration’s intentions are for the future,” added the ICRC director. “The impact on our organisation of the loss of the American contribution would be significant”, as it represents 25% of the NGO’s budget.

CHF50 million frozen

Even though no funding has been cut, the ICRC has taken “preventive measures to the tune of CHF50 million”, in particular by freezing new recruitments planned in the budget, said Krähenbühl. The organisation is also conducting a dialogue with the US authorities “focused on the real added value” of the organisation in armed conflicts.

The ICRC has also responded to the US government’s questionnaire aimed at defining the relevance of its activities and the continuity of its funding. “Our primary objective is to protect civilians in war and the defence of humanitarian law”, said Krähenbühl.

More

More Red Cross in black after ‘drastic’ cuts This content was published on The Swiss-run ICRC, now in the black according to its president Mirjana Spoljaric, will cut a total of 4,000 jobs this year and next. Read more: Red Cross in black after ‘drastic’ cuts

He points out that the US is not the only country to have made financial cuts. “Several European states are doing the same” to “prioritise national defence issues and rearm, reducing their support for humanitarian aid”.

The ICRC has already suffered a “very severe crisis” over the past two years, says Krähenbühl, pointing out that the budget has been cut by CHF700 million to CHF2.1 billion.

More

More The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid This content was published on After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed. Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.