Russia, Ukraine and US meet in Geneva for talks on ending war
The United States, Ukraine and Russia are around the same table in Geneva to move towards a resolution of the four-year conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. Talks began early on Tuesday afternoon at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Russia said on Monday that the territorial issue would be part of the discussion. Russia is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions under their control and wants to incorporate these into its own territory.
Kyiv, which is only ready for a possible free-trade zone in eastern Ukraine, spoke of security and humanitarian issues on the agenda.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump once again put pressure on Kyiv, hoping for a “rapid” agreement. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga accused Russia of “scorning peace efforts” by launching hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles.
The American envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, are meeting with the Ukrainian delegation headed by the secretary of the National Defence and Security Council, Rustem Umerov, and the Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky.
