Inside Geneva: What’s our problem with immigration?

On Inside Geneva this week, we unpick the divisive topic of migration and asylum. Why are some countries closing their doors?

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“In Europe we are seeing one country after another erect barbed wire around their country and around a continent,” says Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

When does restricting immigration turn into human rights violation?

“We believe it’s within the rights of any government to set immigration policies that they believe make sense for their country and electorate. But setting lawful immigration policies does not mean that you have the right to mistreat migrants,” says Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch.

Is immigration really a threat to our jobs or services?

“Overall, most studies are clear that migrant workers are not in competition with national workers in the labour market. […] In Western countries, the medical sector depends on migrant workers,” says Vincent Chetail from the Global Migration Centre at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

Why are some of us so angry about immigration?

“We are reaching a peak in violent anti‑migrant rhetoric, which has nothing to do with reality,” continues Chetail.

Many countries are cutting foreign aid and limiting immigration. A recipe for disaster?

“If you want to live in a stable world without uncontrolled migration, pandemics and insecurity, then you invest in hope for people who have been displaced,” says Egeland.

