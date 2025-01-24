WHO to slash costs after US withdrawal

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva is planning cost-cutting measures following the decision by the United States to withdraw its membership.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Hiring will be frozen in all but the most important cases, and non-essential travel will be abandoned.

In a letter to all employees, which Keystone-SDA was able to view on Friday, CEO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unveils steps to “mitigate” the challenges that could accompany the US’s departure. “This announcement has worsened our financial situation”, he asserts.

The organisation, which still hopes to convince the US president to reconsider his executive order, is assessing which activities to fund first. From now on, all meetings will take place online, unless “exceptionally approved”. Support missions to member states are limited.

Other efforts are focused on renovations, which have been suspended, and on equipment. “Other measures will be announced in due course”, the General Manager added.

