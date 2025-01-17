WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises

The World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.
This content was published on
January 17, 2025 - 09:16
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The UN health agency says it needs the funds to help 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
“Conflicts, epidemics, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday.
+ The outlook for International Geneva in 2025
“This appeal must enable the WHO to save lives and protect the right to health,” he added.
The Geneva-based organisation works in conflict-ridden countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories and Sudan.
+ UN activities in Geneva hampered by financial constraints
There are numerous urgent needs: from vaccinations to malnutrition and mental health. Climate change, conflict, displacement and epidemics are the four main challenges which expose the most vulnerable populations to a deterioration in their situation, says WHO.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Swiss researchers warn ‘mega-droughts’ are spreading around the world
This content was published on
Jan 17, 2025
"Mega-droughts" are increasing worldwide - becoming more frequent, hotter and more widespread over the past 40 years, a study published on Thursday shows.
Read more: Swiss researchers warn ‘mega-droughts’ are spreading around the world
More
SIX holds on to Spanish stock exchange BME
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Swiss stock exchange operator SIX has rejected a possible sale of the Spanish stock exchange BME.
Read more: SIX holds on to Spanish stock exchange BME
More
Geneva airport traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Flights at Geneva airport last year almost regained the passenger levels of 2019, and should even surpass them by 2025.
Read more: Geneva airport traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels
More
Big Swiss investment in technology start-ups
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Switzerland is one of the frontrunners at investing in technology start-ups, according to a study by the European Patent Office.
Read more: Big Swiss investment in technology start-ups
More
Swiss property prices cooled at the end of 2024
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Swiss property prices rose only minimally in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Read more: Swiss property prices cooled at the end of 2024
More
SWISS resumes flights to Tel Aviv
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Swiss will resume flight operations to Tel Aviv from February 1.
Read more: SWISS resumes flights to Tel Aviv
More
Geneva university challenges ‘hot Jupiter’ planetary theories
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Research led by the University of Geneva challenges current theories about the formation of 'hot Jupiter' planetary systems.
Read more: Geneva university challenges ‘hot Jupiter’ planetary theories
More
Bankrupt debtors to get second chance in Switzerland
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Over-indebted people in Switzerland will be offered a new chance to wipe the slate clean with new procedures to restructure debt.
Read more: Bankrupt debtors to get second chance in Switzerland
More
Swiss drone flights suspended after India incident
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
Swiss army suspends ADS 15 reconnaissance drone flights following an incident involving a drone of the same type in India.
Read more: Swiss drone flights suspended after India incident
More
Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover
This content was published on
Jan 16, 2025
The little men depicted on Zurich street signs are to be joined by women, pregnant women, lesbian couples or senior citizens with walking sticks.
Read more: Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.