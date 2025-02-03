WHO boss launches defence against United States tirade

WHO boss defends the organization against the United States
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the institution against criticisms made by the departing United States.
This content was published on
February 3, 2025 - 12:45
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
US President Donald Trump has withdrawn support for WHO after launching a blistering attack on the organisation.
+ The outlook for International Geneva in 2025
“We regret the decision and hope it will be reconsidered”, Tedros said at the start of WHO’s executive board meeting in Geneva on Monday.
The US criticises the WHO for not reforming fast enough. Tedros countered that recent years have seen “the most important and broadest” wave of change.
+ How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland
Another accusation is that the US bears a disproportionate financial burden. Tedros called on members to approve a 20% increase in compulsory contributions to reduce the weight of some donors.
In the face of allegations of mismanagement of the pandemic, he recalled the instruments launched. While Washington criticises the WHO for being subservient to China, it denies any political dependence on certain countries.
More
More
International Geneva ‘needs reform’: ex-Swiss foreign minister
This content was published on
Jan 27, 2025
Geneva-based global bodies, such as WHO, must respond with reform to the US cold shoulder, says ex-Swiss foreign minister.
Read more: International Geneva ‘needs reform’: ex-Swiss foreign minister
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 2024
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
Buying a home is increasingly expensive in Switzerland, with the cost of homeownership rising an average 1.7% in 2024.
Read more: Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 2024
More
Swiss rescue service Rega flew 20,000 missions in 2024
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
The services of the Swiss Air Rescue Service (Rega) were once again in great demand in 2024, flying almost 20,000 missions and rescuing 35 patients daily.
Read more: Swiss rescue service Rega flew 20,000 missions in 2024
More
Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
More and more Swiss companies are planning to cut their workforce, particularly in the manufacturing and retail sectors.
Read more: Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025
More
Swiss private bank Julius Bär cuts 400 jobs despite profit boost
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group will shed 400 jobs despite seeing profits rise significantly last year.
Read more: Swiss private bank Julius Bär cuts 400 jobs despite profit boost
More
French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
French-Swiss opera singer Marina Viotti wins a Grammy Award with the French metal band Gojira.
Read more: French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award
More
Fear of trade war puts pressure on stock markets
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
Global stock markets, including Switzerland, face losses on news of US tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.
Read more: Fear of trade war puts pressure on stock markets
More
Landmark AI diagnostic test disappoints Swiss hospital
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
An AI system tested in a Swiss hospital has failed to improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses.
Read more: Landmark AI diagnostic test disappoints Swiss hospital
More
Trump tariffs ‘poison’ for Swiss manufacturing
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
Tariffs imposed by the United States against Mexico, Canada and China also impact on Switzerland, according to manufacturing lobby group Swissmem.
Read more: Trump tariffs ‘poison’ for Swiss manufacturing
More
Swiss development aid to Eritrea is cut after asylum tensions
This content was published on
Feb 3, 2025
Switzerland cuts development aid to Eritrea, frustrated with the African country’s refusal to take back rejected asylum seekers.
Read more: Swiss development aid to Eritrea is cut after asylum tensions
More
International hot air balloon festival draws thousands despite bad weather
This content was published on
Feb 2, 2025
Despite a few rainy days and the cancellation of the anniversary celebrations, the 45th International Balloon Festival wrapped up under glorious sunshine.
Read more: International hot air balloon festival draws thousands despite bad weather
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.