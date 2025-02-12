WHO boss saddened by US absence

The United States remains a member of the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) until January, but it is already suspending its commitment to the institution. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the American "absence" on the executive board since last week makes him "sad".

Français fr Le patron de l'OMS "triste" de l'absence déjà des Etats-Unis

“It was sad to see them participating less this week,” he said in his speech at the end of the work of the body to which 34 countries belong, including the US and Switzerland. “We all felt their absence,” he added.

He reiterated his hope that US President Donald Trump would reconsider his decision to withdraw his country from the organisation, which will take effect in almost a year’s time. He also repeated his offer of dialogue with the American authorities.

A week ago, Tedros defended his organisation in the face of US reproaches. He said he was open to any suggestions, from the US and the 193 other members, for further reform.

In view of the announced withdrawal of the United States, which accounts for around 18% of the organisation’s membership, Tedros has already frozen all hiring, except in emergency situations, and taken other preventive measures. Additional efforts are to be expected, he warned in an email to employees.

For its part, Switzerland deplored a few days ago the already observable effects of the US decision. These include the departure of American emergency specialists and the freezing of contracts, activities and equipment in certain countries.

The executive board validated the scenario of a 20% increase in compulsory contributions from member states in the 2026-2027 budget. This recommendation will have to be approved next May by all member countries at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

