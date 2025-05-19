The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
International Geneva

WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis

Financial crisis hits the WHO
The WHO's ongoing financial crisis and the planned pandemic treaty are at the centre of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which runs until May 27. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis
Listening: WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027. He made the announcement at the start of the eight-day World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva of 194 member states.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The meeting opened without the United States and Argentina, which have decided to withdraw from the WHO. The UN agency’s ongoing financial crisis and the planned pandemic treaty are at the centre of the meeting in Geneva, which runs until May 27.

The US previously contributed around 20% of WHO’s budget. The agency has had to cut its planned two-year budget for 2026/27 by around 20% to $2.1 billion a year.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said $2.1 billion a year was not much: such a sum is spent on defence equipment worldwide every eight hours, he commented.

More

Drastic reduction of WHO staff

The WHO has been forced to cut top management jobs, from 14 to seven senior positions, and slash the number of internal departments from 76 to 34.

Among those leaving is Emergency Relief Coordinator Mike Ryan, who was a familiar figure during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to internal plans, the number of employees worldwide is set to drop by 20% from around 9,500.

The US must still pay to WHO around $130 million for 2025. However, it is unlikely the money will materialise. Their withdrawal will take effect at the beginning of 2026.

More
Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO

More

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

This content was published on Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

Read more: Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

Learning from pandemic

On Tuesday, the WHO Assembly plans to formally adopt the previously negotiated pandemic treaty. In the event of future pandemics, the global treaty is intended to avoid chaos in the procurement of protective material, such as during the coronavirus pandemic, when countries disputed each other’s masks. It should also ensure that rich countries do not hoard vaccines while poorer countries do not receive any.

But it is likely to be years before the convention comes into force. One of the most controversial issues has been shifted to an annex that has not yet been negotiated.

This concerns the conditions under which countries provide vaccine companies with dangerous pathogenic microorganisms or viruses and how they are compensated, for example with preferential deliveries of vaccines.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Bern police uncover major case of human trafficking

More

Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring

This content was published on Bern cantonal police have broken a major human trafficking ring. Five people are accused of luring over 100 Chinese women to Switzerland to exploit them as sex workers. The complex case will soon be brought to court.

Read more: Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring
Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO

More

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

This content was published on Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

Read more: Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR