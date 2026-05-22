WHO warns of fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in DRC
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading rapidly. It has resulted in almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.
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Also, 82 infections have been confirmed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on social media networks.
“We know that the epidemic in the DRC is much more serious,” he added.
In Uganda, the situation is stable, with two confirmed cases and one death.
An American has tested positive, and another case, a highly exposed contact, has been transferred to the Czech Republic.
Violence in eastern DRC and the lack of security are hampering the response, the WHO director-general explained.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday that the epidemic could still be limited. But the next few days will be crucial, an official told reporters.
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WHO declares Ebola an international health emergency
Ebola is an often-fatal virus that causes fever, body aches,
vomiting and diarrhoea. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials or people who have died from the disease.
The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no
approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency of international concern by the WHO on Sunday.
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