As part of police raids made in four countries on Tuesday, a Swiss man was held and questioned in connection with last year’s violent G20 protests in Hamburg, Germany.
The 27-year-old has since been released. Local police and a prosecutor questioned him and searched his apartment in Bremgarten in canton Aargau as well as an alternative cultural centre.
Raids also took place in France, Italy and Spain on Tuesday morning. Hamburg’s public prosecutor had requested legal aid for the ongoing investigation into the anti-globalization demonstrations that attracted thousands during the talks among leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers last summer.
On July 7, rioters set cars on fire, looted shops and attacked German police, who took into custody 225 people – including several Swiss – and made about 150 arrests.
When asked by the Swiss News Agency, Hamburg police refused to give specific details about Tuesday’s raid in Bremgarten. However, Hamburg Police Chief Ralf Meyer described the raids as an “important step to identifying the people who committed serious crimes during the G20 summit”. In April, German police launched a pan-European search for 24 alleged rioters.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.