European police are looking for 24 people involved in the G20 riots in Hamburg, Germany, last July. (Keystone)

As part of police raids made in four countries on Tuesday, a Swiss man was held and questioned in connection with last year’s violent G20 protests in Hamburg, Germany.

The 27-year-old has since been released. Local police and a prosecutor questioned him and searched his apartment in Bremgarten in canton Aargau as well as an alternative cultural centre.

Raids also took place in France, Italy and Spain on Tuesday morning. Hamburg’s public prosecutor had requested legal aid for the ongoing investigation into the anti-globalization demonstrations that attracted thousands during the talks among leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers last summer.

On July 7, rioters set cars on fire, looted shops and attacked German police, who took into custody 225 people – including several Swiss – and made about 150 arrests.

When asked by the Swiss News Agency, Hamburg police refused to give specific details about Tuesday’s raid in Bremgarten. However, Hamburg Police Chief Ralf Meyer described the raids as an “important step to identifying the people who committed serious crimes during the G20 summit”. In April, German police launched a pan-European search for 24 alleged rioters.

