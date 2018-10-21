Basel’s public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the case of a Swiss-registered ship hijacked off the coast of Nigeria in September. Ransom negotiations with the attackers, who kidnapped 12 crew members, are ongoing.
Though none of the hostages are of Swiss nationality, the fact that the MV Glarus is registered with a Swiss company (Massoel Shipping in Geneva) warranted the opening of a Swiss enquiry, the SonntagsBlick newspaper reported on Sunday.
Indeed, due to the flag being flown, the kidnappings must be investigated as if they had taken place in Switzerland, the Keystone-SDA news agency explained.
Police spokesman René Gsell, contacted by the agency, did not give further details on the progress so far, nor about the hostages, who include seven Filipinos, a Croatian, a Bosnian, a Slovenian, a Ukrainian, and a Romanian.
Massoel Shipping told the SonntagsBlick that the crew members were doing as well as could be expected, given the conditions. The newspaper also reported that negotiations were ongoing in Nigeria as to their release; the attackers, purportedly from the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), are demanding ransoms.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.