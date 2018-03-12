Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

international women's day Women’s march in Zurich causes over CHF100,000 of damage

...
police vans

The Zurich police did not intervene in the march because of the large number of women and children present.

(Keystone)

Zurich police forces have estimated that vandalism by participants of an unauthorised march in the city centre to celebrate International Women’s Day amounts to some CHF100,000 ($105,480).

Approximately 1,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was not approved in advance by authorities, last Saturday afternoon in the central districts of Zurich.

Police reported “massive damage to property”, with facades (both public and private) sprayed with graffiti, posters glued to walls, and paint bombs thrown. The figure of CHF100,000 is an initial estimate based on cleaning quotes.

Authorities were also criticised by some local media reports for not intervening to calm the demonstrators; however, the police have since clarified that the reason for this was the large number of women and children – including toddlers in prams – present, which deterred them from using undue force.

However, the police have stated that they are examining – together with the city security services – ways to ensure that such “intolerable conditions” do not repeat themselves next year.

International Women’s Day Swiss women have come a long way, but still face discrimination

Switzerland has been swept up in the grassroots ‘#MeToo’ movement and the growing dissatisfaction among women with the status quo.

7 There are 7 comments on this article.

SDA-ATS/dos

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast