Internet personality Andrew Tate ordered to be put under house arrest in Romania, representative says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A Romanian court has decided internet personality Andrew Tate should be placed under house arrest, his representative said in a social media post on Thursday.

Prosecutors have requested that Tate be detained for 30 more days after he was among six people taken into custody in an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation.