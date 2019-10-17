This content was published on October 17, 2019 8:15 AM

Asian tiger mosquitoes in Switzerland have so far not been found to be carrying diseases, say the authorities (Keystone)

A tiger mosquito, an invasive species from Asia which can carry tropical diseases, has been discovered in the southwestern canton of Valais.

Scientists confirmed the presence of a specimen in the town of Monthey. Inspections of sites that could contain larvae have been stepped up, the cantonal authorities said in a statementexternal link on Wednesday. Targeted action has also been initiated to destroy any potential colonies.

The specimen found in Monthey does not mean that the species has taken up a permanent presence in the canton, although this may be the case in the near future, say the authorities.

Originally from southeast Asia, the tiger mosquito has been spreading across Europe. It was first seen in Switzerland in the southern canton of Ticino in 2003. It was discovered north of the Alps in 2007. Its presence has also been confirmed in several other parts of the country, including most recently in Geneva.

In other parts of the world these mosquitoes can carry tropical diseases such as Zika, dengue fever or Chikungunya. But those in Switzerland have so far not been found to be carrying diseases, say the Valais authorities, so being bitten “does not at this time represent any particular danger for the population”.





Health risk Asian tiger mosquitoes descend on Zurich Asian tiger mosquitoes, which can carry harmful diseases like the Zika virus, have reached the Swiss city of Zurich. This content was published on July 16, 2019 5:37 PM See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Spanish (es) Indeseable turista en Zúrich: el mosquito tigre

Chinese (zh) 亚洲虎蚊入侵瑞士

RTS/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram