Iran’s Pezeshkian says Tehran ready to work with world powers to resolve nuclear standoff

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Iran is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, while calling for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine through dialogue.

Pezeshkian criticized Iran’s arch-foe Israel for what he called “its genocide in Gaza” and said it should stop immediately.