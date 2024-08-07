Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Iran’s president tells Macron aggression will not be tolerated

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will not stay quiet over aggression, President Masoud Pezeshkian told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron according to state media on Wednesday, amid fears of more regional conflict after the killing in Tehran last week of Hamas’ leader.

“Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security”, Pezeshkian told Macron in a phone call, criticising Israel over the 10-month Gaza war.

“If the United States and the Western countries are truly seeking to prevent war in the region, they must force this regime (Israel) to stop the genocide and attacks on Gaza and accept a ceasefire,” he said, according to the media.

An emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was being held on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia at Iran’s request to discuss the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Tehran and Iran-aligned groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of killing Haniyeh on July 31. His death was one in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures during the war.

Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR