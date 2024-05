Iran’s Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday that First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is in charge of the executive branch and has a maximum period of 50 days to hold elections following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

Five days of national mourning have been declared by Khamenei.