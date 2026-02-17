Iran, US to Meet for Second Round of Nuclear Talks in Geneva

(Bloomberg) — Iran and the US are set to meet for a second round of nuclear talks in Switzerland on Tuesday morning as they seek to avoid renewed conflict in the Middle East following last year’s attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Oman will mediate the negotiations in Geneva almost two weeks after the first round was held on Feb. 6, Iran’s state broadcaster said.

Iranian officials have expressed willingness to discuss their nuclear-enrichment activities, but have tied any concessions to the potential easing of American sanctions.

Meanwhile, Washington is increasing its military presence in the Middle East, deploying a second aircraft carrier to the region amid warnings of a possible strike on Iran if talks — which could drag on for weeks — fail to produce a compromise. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held drills around the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday that were focused on delivering a “decisive” response to security threats.

Oil markets are closely watching the talks for signs of disruption to supply from the Persian Gulf or potential sanctions relief for the Islamic Republic, whose crude is off limits for most buyers. Global benchmark Brent fell toward $68 a barrel in thin trading early Tuesday, a day after gaining on news of the Iranian military drills.

The Revolutionary Guard is monitoring the strait continuously and plans to unveil additional equipment soon to boost its military capacities there, Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog — the IAEA — in Geneva on Monday to discuss “proposals” he’ll present at his talks with US officials, Iranian state TV said.

Araghchi also met with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to present Iran’s latest position for him to convey to the US side, it said.

The US team is led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he’ll be indirectly involved in the discussions.

The last round of talks, held in the Omani capital, Muscat, lasted for about seven hours, with both sides describing them as “good.”

Israel, with whom Iran fought a 12-day war in June, is pushing for the negotiations to include limits on the range of Tehran’s ballistic missiles, but Iran has so far dismissed that as a red line.

“We are negotiating with our finger on the trigger,” Jalal Dehqani Firouzabadi, the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

“Iran is making every effort to prevent war, and diplomacy is part of that effort, but has no hesitation in defending itself,” he said.

