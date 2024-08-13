Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Iran dismisses European calls for restraint amid Mideast tensions

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that calls for restraint regarding Israel from France, Germany and Britain “lack political logic and contradict principles of international law”.

The three European countries issued a statement on Monday calling on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran last month.

Tehran and its allies Hamas and Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination. The Israeli government has made no claim of responsibility.

“Without any objection to the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel), the E3 statement impudently requires Iran not to respond to a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Kanaani said.

Kanaani said Tehran is determined to deter Israel and called on Paris, Berlin and London to “once and for all stand up against the war in Gaza and the warmongering of Israel”.

