Iran ready for nuclear talks in New York ‘if other parties are willing’, foreign minister says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran is ready to start nuclear negotiations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York if “other parties are willing”, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday in a video published on his Telegram channel.

The United States, under then-President Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear accord signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, which restricted Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Indirect talks between the U.S. and Tehran to revive the deal have stalled. Iran is still part of the agreement but it has decreased its commitments due to U.S. sanctions imposed on it.

“I will stay in New York for a few more days than the [Iranian] president and will have more meetings with various foreign ministers. We will focus our efforts on starting a new round of talks regarding the nuclear pact,” Araqchi said.

Araqchi added that messages have been exchanged and a “general declaration of readiness” issued, but cautioned that “current international conditions make the resumption of talks more complicated and difficult than before.”

Iran’s leaders hope to see an easing of U.S. sanctions which have significantly harmed its economy. But Iran’s relations with the West have worsened since the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7 and as Tehran has increased its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration has said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran.

