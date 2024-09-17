Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country, judiciary's Mizan news agency says

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian authorities have released Austrian citizen Christian Weber, detained for crimes committed in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, to Austria’s ambassador in Tehran, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Austria had said in 2022 one of its citizens was arrested in Iran for charges not related to protests that broke out in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, in custody.

The news agency said the Austrian citizen was freed in consideration of Islamic mercy. He was handed over to his country’s ambassador to arrange his exit, the agency said.

Mizan did not specify the crime for which Weber was jailed. Calls to the Austrian embassy before regular office hours went unanswered.

The death of 22-year-old Amini in September 2022 while in custody for allegedly flouting Iran’s Islamic dress code unleashed months of protests in the biggest challenge to the Islamic republic’s clerical leaders in decades.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

