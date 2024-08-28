Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Iran says Houthis agree to truce so boats can reach damaged oil tanker

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has agreed to a temporary truce to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said on Wednesday.

“Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area,” Iran’s U.N. mission said. “In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request.”

