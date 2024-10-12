Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch, Tasnim reports

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has sent two locally made satellites to Russia to be put into orbit by a Russian space vehicle, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday, in the latest space cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.

The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is the first substantial effort by Iran’s private space sector, the report said.

Russia sent Iranian satellites into orbit in February and in 2022, when U.S. officials voiced concern over space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine but also help Iran monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider Middle East.

Kowsar could be used in agriculture, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and disaster management, Tasnim said. Hodhod is designed for satellite-based communications and could be used in remote areas with little access to terrestrial networks.

In September, Iran carried out its second satellite launch this year using a rocket built by its Revolutionary Guards. The launch came as the United States and European countries accuse Tehran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia that could be used in its war with Ukraine. Iran has denied this.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR