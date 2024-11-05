Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Iranian-German Sharmahd died before his execution, Iran judiciary says

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd died before his execution, which was announced by Tehran late last month, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday, according to state media.

State media initially reported the execution of Sharmahd on Oct. 28, following his sentencing to death by Iran’s judiciary in 2023 for carrying out “terrorist attacks”.

“Jamshid Sharmahd died before the execution of his death sentence,” judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said, without providing additional information.

His daughter Gazelle Sharmahd, on X, had demanded proof of his execution and called for the immediate return of her father.

Sharmahd’s death exacerbated a diplomatic rift between Tehran and Berlin, with the German authorities closing Iranian consulates across Germany.

Iranian authorities said Sharmahd had headed a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Iran of playing politics with hostages and of trying to use Germany’s support for Israel in the widening Middle East conflict to justify Sharmahd’s killing.

