Iraq summons UK charge d’affaires over ambassador’s remarks, state news agency says

(Corrects ambassador’s last name to Hitchen, not Hitchcock, in paragraph 1)

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iraq has summoned Britain’s chargé d’affaires over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen about the country’s security and political issues, the country’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The ambassador’s remarks reflect “a bleak image of Iraq, its government and components”, it added.

