Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ireland drops plans for hate speech law, minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will not introduce hate speech laws, its justice minister said on Saturday, dropping a central part of the response to riots in Dublin last year following criticism from some government lawmakers, opponents and billionaire Elon Musk.

The government first brought the proposed legislation before parliament two years ago and further prioritised tightening anti-hate laws it said were unfit for the social media age last November after the unprecedented night of rioting in Dublin.

The plans have since drawn increased criticism from within government and Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she would remove the incitement to hatred proposals and proceed only with the parts of the legislation that deal with hate crime.

“I believe (existing incitement to hatred legislation) needs to be strengthened. However, we need a consensus to do that and we don’t currently have that,” McEntee told national broadcaster RTE. The Irish Times first reported the news on Saturday.

X-owner Musk said earlier this year that his social media would fund any Irish legal challenges to the hate speech legislation.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR