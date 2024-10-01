Ireland to invest Apple tax cash in housing, energy, water and transport

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland plans to invest the 14 billion euros ($15.5 billion) that Apple has been ordered to pay in back taxes into housing, energy, water and transport infrastructure, Finance Minister Jack Chambers told parliament on Tuesday.

“It is this government’s view that we should utilise these revenues to address the known challenges that we face in housing, energy, water and transport infrastructure,” Chambers said.

The government will approve a framework for the spending in the first quarter of 2025, he added.

($1 = 0.9031 euros)