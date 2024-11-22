Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ireland would arrest Netanyahu following ICC warrant, PM says

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland would be prepared to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to the country following the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued on Thursday, Prime Minister Simon Harris said.

“Yes absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants,” Harris told national broadcaster RTE on Friday when asked if Netanyahu would be arrested if he arrived in Ireland for whatever reason.

