Irish consumer watchdog opens Ticketmaster probe over Oasis shows

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s consumer watchdog on Friday said it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the sale of Oasis tickets, a day after British regulators announced a similar probe.

Thousands of fans waited hours in virtual queues in Britain and Ireland last weekend to get their hands on tickets for the band’s reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had jumped in a ‘dynamic pricing’ scheme.

“We have decided that an in-depth investigation is necessary,” Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said in a statement after it received more than 100 complaints from what it said were “disappointed and frustrated” fans.

“If we find that consumer protection laws were broken we will take action,” the statement said.

