Irish PM set to call election on Friday, coalition partner says

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris is set to call a parliamentary election on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

Harris has already said he will name the date this week and has been been laying the ground for an early election since last month’s 10.5 billion euro budget giveaway. The vote is expected to be held on Nov. 29.

“It’s my understanding that it will be called on Friday,” Martin told Virgin Media TV in an interview.

