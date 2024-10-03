Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Irish tax take up 11% in first nine months of the year

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland collected 11% more tax in the first nine months of the year than in the same period last year as receipts of income tax, corporation tax, VAT and excise duty continued to rise, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Corporate tax receipts, mainly from Ireland’s hub of large foreign multinationals, were 17.8 billion euros in the first nine months, 23.3% higher than in the same period last year, it said.

The Irish exchequer recorded a 5 billion euro surplus at the end of September, compared with a 1.1 billion euro surplus in the same period in 2023, although the annual comparison is distorted by a transfer last year of 4 billion euros into the state’s national reserve fund, it said.

