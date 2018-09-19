A Swiss woman was one of two people killed by storms that wreaked havoc across Ireland on Wednesday. The tourist was in her caravan when it was swept off a cliff by high winds at a campsite in Claddaghduff, near to the town of Clifden, county Galway, in the west of the country.
The unnamed woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was asleep in the caravan at the time of the incident, Irish police said. Her body was recovered along a stretch of beach near to the campsite. The other victim of Storm Ali was a man who was hit by a falling tree in a park in Northern Ireland.
Irish President Michael D Higgins expressed his remorse for the fatalities caused by the storm, reported the Swiss News Agency on Wednesday. Other people have been reported injured in separate parts of Britain and Ireland.
Ireland, Scotland and parts of England were battered by fierce rain and winds of up to 140kmph. Numerous trees were felled and roads were closed as a result of the battering. Well over 100,000 households have also been cut off from electricity supplies that make take days to restore.
Airline flights, trains, airports and shipping were also badly affected by the adverse weather that played havoc with travel timetables. The storm has died down in intensity, but weather experts still warn of possible further damage caused by continuing high winds.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.